Australia Exports – Leather Manufactures, Saddlery & Harness

Exports – Leather Manufactures, Saddlery & Harness in Australia remained unchanged at 2 AUD Million in March from 2 AUD Million in February of 2022. Exports – Leather Manufactures, Saddlery & Harness in Australia averaged 0.78 AUD Million from 1988 until 2022, reaching an all time high of 3 AUD Million in March of 2000 and a record low of 0 AUD Million in January of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Leather Manufactures, Saddlery & Harne.

