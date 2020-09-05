Exports of Cork and Wood in Australia decreased to 122 AUD Million in July from 193 AUD Million in June of 2020. Exports of Cork and Wood in Australia averaged 85.56 AUD Million from 1988 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 224 AUD Million in March of 2019 and a record low of 19 AUD Million in February of 1992. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Cork And Wood.

