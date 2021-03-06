Exports of Flat-rolled Products of Alloy Steel in Australia decreased to 1 AUD Million in January from 2 AUD Million in December of 2020. Exports of Flat-rolled Products of Alloy Steel in Australia averaged 2.64 AUD Million from 1988 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 13 AUD Million in October of 2008 and a record low of 0 AUD Million in March of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Exports of Flat-rolled Products of Alloy Steel.
