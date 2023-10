Imports from Australia (re-imports) in Australia increased to 92369.74 AUD Thousand in August from 62668.73 AUD Thousand in July of 2023. Imports from Australia (re-imports) in Australia averaged 48283.28 AUD Thousand from 1988 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 209510.54 AUD Thousand in October of 2013 and a record low of 1000 AUD Thousand in April of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Imports from Australia (re-imports).

Read Full Story