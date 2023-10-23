Imports from Chile in Australia increased to 36557.28 AUD Thousand in August from 27011.45 AUD Thousand in July of 2023. Imports from Chile in Australia averaged 30170.48 AUD Thousand from 1988 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 262379.91 AUD Thousand in January of 2010 and a record low of 0 AUD Thousand in January of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Imports from Chile.

