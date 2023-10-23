Imports of Vegetables & Fruit in Australia increased to 315 AUD Million in August from 265 AUD Million in July of 2023. Imports of Vegetables & Fruit in Australia averaged 120.71 AUD Million from 1988 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 328 AUD Million in December of 2020 and a record low of 19 AUD Million in April of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Australia Imports of Vegetables & Fruit.

