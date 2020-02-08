Canada Imports Logging, Mining&Construction Machinery&Equipment

Imports (Bop) – Logging, Mining&Construction Machinery&Equipment in Canada increased to 529.20 CAD Million in December from 506.80 CAD Million in November of 2019. Imports (Bop) – Logging, Mining&Construction Machi in Canada averaged 329.62 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 932.20 CAD Million in December of 2017 and a record low of 68.70 CAD Million in April of 1992. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Imports of (bop) – Logging, Mining&construction M.

Read Full Story