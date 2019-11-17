Canada Imports of Fruits Nuts and Vegetables

Imports of (bop) – Fruits, Nuts and Vegetables in Canada decreased to 826.40 CAD Million in September from 863.20 CAD Million in August of 2019. Imports of (bop) – Fruits, Nuts and Vegetables in Canada averaged 400.54 CAD Million from 1988 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 863.20 CAD Million in August of 2019 and a record low of 146.30 CAD Million in April of 1988. This page includes a chart with historical data for Canada Imports of (bop) – Fruits, Nuts And Vegetables.

