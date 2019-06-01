The stocks of goods held by firms in China increased by 15873.10 CNY HML in 2018. Changes in Inventories in China averaged 2905.58 CNY HML from 1952 until 2018, reaching an all time high of 15873.10 CNY HML in 2018 and a record low of 3 CNY HML in 1962. In China, changes in inventories are often a leading indicator for the overall performance of the economy. This page provides – China Changes in Inventories – actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

