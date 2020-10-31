China Imports of Beverages & Tobacco

Imports of Beverages & Tobacco in China decreased to 76.61 USD HML in 2019 from 76.67 USD HML in 2018. Imports of Beverages & Tobacco in China averaged 17 USD HML from 1980 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 76.67 USD HML in 2018 and a record low of 0.36 USD HML in 1980. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Imports of Of Beverages & Tobacco.
