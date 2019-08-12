Imports of Miscellaneous Products in China increased to 1437.59 USD HML in 2018 from 1343.32 USD HML in 2017. Imports of Miscellaneous Products in China averaged 463.85 USD HML from 1980 until 2018, reaching an all time high of 1437.59 USD HML in 2018 and a record low of 5 USD HML in 1980. This page includes a chart with historical data for China Imports of Miscellaneous Products.

