Euro area inflation weakened sharply in September to the lowest level since late 2021 after ten consecutive interest rate hikes from the European Central Bank, but the monetary policy is expected to remain tight for longer as the 2 percent target is still away. Inflation eased sharply to 4.3 percent in September from 5.2 percent in August, flash data from Eurostat revealed Friday.
