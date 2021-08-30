Japan Average Inflation Outlook of Enterprises

Inflation Expectations in Japan increased to 0.60 percent in the second quarter of 2021 from 0.40 percent in the first quarter of 2021. Inflation Expectations in Japan averaged 0.87 percent from 2014 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 1.50 percent in the second quarter of 2014 and a record low of 0.30 percent in the second quarter of 2020. This page provides – Japan Inflation Expectations- actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

