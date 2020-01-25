Imports of Liquefied Natural Gas in Japan increased to 363055 JPY Million in December from 333484.53 JPY Million in November of 2019. Imports of Liquefied Natural Gas in Japan averaged 393391.10 JPY Million from 2014 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 797148.97 JPY Million in December of 2014 and a record low of 183302.95 JPY Million in May of 2016. This page includes a chart with historical data for Japan Imports of Liquefied Natural Gas.

Read Full Story