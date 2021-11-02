Tankan Large All Industry Capex in Japan increased to 10.10 percent in the third quarter of 2021 from 9.60 percent in the second quarter of 2021. Tankan Large All Industry Capex in Japan averaged 2.85 percent from 1983 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 20.60 percent in the fourth quarter of 1988 and a record low of -13.80 percent in the fourth quarter of 2009. In Japan, fixed investment including land purchasing expenses corresponds to private non-residential investment of the national accounts of Japan. This page includes a chart with historical data for Japan Tankan Large All Industry Capex.

