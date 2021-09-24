New Zealand Industrial Production

Industrial Production in New Zealand increased 16.10 percent in the second quarter of 2021 over the same quarter in the previous year. Industrial Production in New Zealand averaged 1.45 percent from 1978 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 16.10 percent in the second quarter of 2021 and a record low of -14.30 percent in the second quarter of 2009. In New Zealand, manufacturing sales refer to the year-on-year change in the volume of sales in the manufacturing sector of the economy. The survey includes 13 industries: meat and dairy product; seafood processing; fruit, oil, cereal, and other food; beverages and tobacco; textile, leather, clothing, and footwear; wood and paper products; printing; petroleum and coal product; chemical, polymer, and rubber products; non-metallic mineral products; metal products; transport equipment, machinery, and equipment; and furniture. This page provides – New Zealand Manufacturing Production – actual values, historical data, forecast, chart, statistics, economic calendar and news.

