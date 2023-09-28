The Commerce Department released a report on Thursday showing the pace of U.S. economic growth in the second quarter of 2023 was unrevised from the previous estimate. The report said real gross domestic product increased by 2.1 percent in the second quarter, unrevised from the estimate provided last month. The unrevised reading matched economist estimates.
