A report released by the Labor Department on Thursday showed import prices edged slightly lower in the month of February. The Labor Department said import prices dipped by 0.1 percent in February after falling by a revised 0.4 percent in January.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Top News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Import Prices Show First Annual Decrease Since December 2020 - March 16, 2023
- ECB Raises Rates By 50 Bps On High Inflation - March 16, 2023
- U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Pull Back More Than Expected - March 16, 2023