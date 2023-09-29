UK mortgage approvals fell to a six-month low in August as rising interest rates weighed on housing market activity, official data revealed on Friday. Approvals for house purchases fell to 45,400 in August from 49,500 in July, the Bank of England reported. The expected level was 45,000.
