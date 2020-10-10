United Kingdom Imports Extra Eu – Pulp Of Wood, Fibrous Matl. & Waste & Scrap

Imports Extra Eu – Pulp Of Wood, Fibrous Matl. & Waste & Scrap in the United Kingdom decreased to 13.09 GBP Million in August from 17.11 GBP Million in July of 2020. Imports Extra Eu – Pulp Of Wood, Fibrous Matl. & W in the United Kingdom averaged 27.29 GBP Million from 1996 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 60.24 GBP Million in January of 1996 and a record low of 12 GBP Million in December of 2013. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Imports of Extra EU – Pulp of Wood, Fibrous Matl.