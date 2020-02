United Kingdom Imports Intra Eu – Furskins, Artificial Fur & Related Articles

Imports Intra Eu – Furskins, Artificial Fur & Related Articles in the United Kingdom decreased to 3.60 GBP Million in December from 4.24 GBP Million in November of 2019. Imports Intra Eu – Furskins, Artificial Fur & Rela in the United Kingdom averaged 2.42 GBP Million from 1996 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 8.17 GBP Million in July of 2017 and a record low of 0.38 GBP Million in November of 1998. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United Kingdom Imports of Intra EU – Furskins, Artificial Fur &.