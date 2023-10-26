The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the United States expanded 2.10 percent in the second quarter of 2023 over the previous quarter. GDP Growth Rate in the United States averaged 3.19 percent from 1947 until 2023, reaching an all time high of 34.80 percent in the third quarter of 2020 and a record low of -28 percent in the second quarter of 2020. On the expenditure side, personal consumption expenditures accounts for 68 percent of total GDP out of which purchases of goods constitute 23 percent and services 45 percent. Private investment accounts for 16 percent of GDP and government consumption and investment for 18 percent. As the value of goods exported (13.5 percent) is lower than the value of goods imported (16.5 percent), net exports subtracts 3 percent from the total GDP value. This page provides the latest reported value for – United States GDP Growth Rate – plus previous releases, historical high and low, short-term forecast and long-term prediction, economic calendar, survey consensus and news.

Read Full Story