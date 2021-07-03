United States Imports – Fertilizers, Pesticides & Insecticides (Census)

Imports – Fertilizers, Pesticides & Insecticides (Census) in the United States decreased to 1235 USD Million in May from 1262.22 USD Million in April of 2021. Imports – Fertilizers, Pesticides & Insecticides ( in the United States averaged 647.80 USD Million from 1989 until 2021, reaching an all time high of 1788.66 USD Million in September of 2008 and a record low of 111.76 USD Million in August of 1989. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of Fertilizers, Pesticides & Insecticides.

