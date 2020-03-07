United States Imports – Tv Receivers, Video Receivers & Oth. Video (Census)

Imports – Tv Receivers, Video Receivers & Oth. Video (Census) in the United States increased to 1946 USD Million in January from 1539.53 USD Million in December of 2019. Imports – Tv Receivers, Video Receivers & Oth. Vid in the United States averaged 1914.50 USD Million from 1989 until 2020, reaching an all time high of 12708 USD Million in March of 2015 and a record low of 469.56 USD Million in May of 1990. This page includes a chart with historical data for the United States Imports of Tv Receivers, Video Receivers & Oth. V.

