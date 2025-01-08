CHICAGO, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Formidium, a leader in fund administration solutions and technology is thrilled to announce its relocation to a new office space at 3025 Highland Pkwy Suite 330, Downers Grove, IL 60515, marking the culmination of an exceptional year in 2024. The move reflects the company’s robust growth, strategic advancements, and its commitment to providing world-class services to clients worldwide.

2024 was a landmark year for Formidium, with record-breaking revenue and unparalleled achievements. The company successfully serviced $30 billion in Assets Under Administration (AUA) across more than 640 client relationships, solidifying its reputation as a trusted partner in fund administration.

“As we close an incredible year of growth and milestones, moving to our new office marks an exciting step forward for Formidium. This new space is a reflection of our commitment to excellence and innovation in the fund servicing industry. It will enable us to enhance our operations, deepen client relationships, and continue providing world-class solutions. We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished this year and are excited to drive even greater value for our clients and the industry as we enter the next chapter in 2025.,” said Nilesh Sudrania, Founder & CEO of Formidium.

Looking ahead to 2025, Formidium is embarking on a bold expansion plan, with new offices set to open in the Middle East, Europe, and the Cayman Islands. These strategic locations will enable the company to better serve its global clientele, foster closer relationships with key markets, and support its mission of delivering excellence in fund administration.

The new office space is designed to inspire collaboration, enhance productivity, and provide a state-of-the-art environment for the team. This move not only accommodates the company’s growing workforce but also reflects its culture of innovation and excellence.

Formidium is one of the leading fund administrators globally serving alternatives funds. Since 2016, the firm has built a global presence with offices in the U.S., India, Canada, and Singapore, supporting over 640 clients, over 1,525 multi-asset funds, and managing $30B+ in assets under administration (AUA) across 25+ jurisdictions.

Formidium’s proprietary technology solutions provide unparalleled flexibility to meet bespoke client needs, far exceeding off-the-shelf systems. The firm delivers comprehensive services to alternative investment funds globally, including Net Asset Value (NAV) reporting, year-end tax and financial reporting, cross-currency and cryptocurrency integration, and full compliance support. It’s cloud-native, scalable SaaS platform enables automated workflows, real-time data access, and modular capabilities for seamless growth.

