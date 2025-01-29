As traditional business communication channels see declining engagement, Gallabox enables SMBs to deploy enterprise-grade AI automation on WhatsApp, serving over 10,000 businesses across 45 countries

San Diego, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Traditional customer communication channels are breaking down, with businesses losing millions in potential revenue through ineffective email, SMS and phone outreach. Gallabox, founded by veterans from India’s leading services marketplace, announced $3.5 million in funding to transform how businesses leverage WhatsApp for marketing and sales.

The seed round was led by FUSE, with participation from existing investors Prime Venture Partners and Neon Fund. This latest round brings the total raised by Gallabox to $5 million since its inception in 2021.

Karthik Jagannathan, CEO and co-founder of Gallabox.

Businesses worldwide, especially in regions where WhatsApp dominates communication, are eager to integrate this high-ROI channel into their growth strategies. While large enterprises could afford to build custom WhatsApp automation solutions to nurture conversations and convert them to closed deals, small and mid-sized businesses were left managing conversations manually, leading to significant revenue leakages and lost opportunities.

Unlike traditional communication tools that offer fragmented solutions, Gallabox provides an end-to-end platform for WhatsApp automation. The platform’s no-code approach enables businesses to create AI chatbots for lead qualification, deploy drip marketing campaigns, and manage team collaboration through shared inboxes. From broadcast messaging and automated appointment booking to personalized service recommendations, Gallabox helps businesses automate every stage of their customer interaction funnel.

Gallabox enables businesses to use WhatsApp for a wide range of purposes

Founded by Karthik Jagannathan, Yogesh Narayanan, and Yathin Panchanathan, Gallabox emerged from their firsthand experience of working with thousands of SMBs struggling with customer communication and scaling growth—despite investing heavily in lead-generating resources, which have largely been manual.

“The shift to B2C messaging is undeniable, but most businesses lack the tools to capitalize on it,” said Karthik Jagannathan, CEO and co-founder of Gallabox. “Typically, SMBs spend enormous amounts of time and effort in building pipelines, which are often disjointed and not scalable. Our platform enables any business, regardless of their technical expertise or budget, to deploy sophisticated AI agents on WhatsApp, helping them convert every conversation into a business opportunity… within minutes.”

The company’s trajectory validates its approach. Starting in Chennai, India’s unofficial SaaS capital, Gallabox acquired its first 100 customers outside their network within 100 days of launch. So far, the platform has served over 10,000 businesses across 45 countries, with strong traction in service-oriented sectors including education, healthcare/wellness, real estate, and travel.

Through Gallabox, businesses can offer a chatbot to support their customers.

“The world is standardizing on WhatsApp as the modern communication and engagement platform. Gallabox enables companies to meet their customers exactly where they are — with a holistic marketing, sales, and commerce suite on top of WhatsApp. Thrilled to partner with Karthik, Yogesh, Yathindhar, and the entire Gallabox team as they shape the future of business-to-customer communication,” said Kellan Carter, Founding Partner at FUSE.

The company has established dedicated teams in the Middle East, Latin America and the US to support its rapid international expansion in markets where WhatsApp is the dominant channel for business communication.

“Karthik, Yogesh, and Yathin have proven to be an exceptional team throughout the two years we have worked together. Their relentless focus on execution and great product made it an easy decision for us to double down on our commitment,” said Sanjay Swamy, Managing Partner, Prime Venture Partners. “Gallabox’s outstanding product allows SMBs to effortlessly create and deploy AI agents and workflows that automate customer engagement, enabling business owners to concentrate on their core operations.”

The platform’s impact is evident across sectors. Educational institutions use Gallabox to automate their entire admission process, healthcare providers streamline appointment management, and real estate agencies automate property inquiries and viewing schedules. The platform’s AI agents handle routine interactions while enabling human teams to focus on high-value conversations.

Looking ahead, Gallabox is evolving beyond pure WhatsApp automation to become a comprehensive AI Sales and Marketing agent platform for SMBs on multiple messaging channels. The company is developing advanced capabilities that will enable businesses to train AI agents through natural language instructions, handling complex tasks from lead qualification to prospect engagement to service delivery.

Gallabox plans to use the funding to strengthen its product capabilities and expand its geographic footprint. The company’s vision is to redefine how businesses engage with customers, making enterprise-grade AI automation accessible to companies of all sizes.

About Gallabox

Gallabox is a no-code conversational platform on a mission to democratize AI for small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. With offices in California, Dubai, and India, Gallabox is transforming the sales and marketing playbooks of thousands of companies, helping them achieve faster growth than ever before.

About FUSE

FUSE is an early-stage software focused venture capital firm, currently investing out of their second fund of $255M.

About Prime Venture Partners

Prime Venture Partners is one of India’s leading early-stage venture capital firms (primevp.in) based in Bangalore, led by Sanjay Swamy, Shripati Acharya, and Amit Somani. Founded in 2012 with the goal of bringing Silicon Valley-style professionalism to venture investing and building world-class companies from India, PrimeVP is often the first institutional investor in category-defining tech startups. Its major investments span sectors including FinTech, Enterprise SaaS, Consumer Internet, EdTech, Healthcare, Logistics, IoT, and EVs, among others.

