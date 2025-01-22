PANAMA CITY, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On January 17th, 2025, Gate.io released its latest Proof of Reserves report, once again demonstrating its industry leadership with outstanding figures. This milestone reinforces the platform’s commitment to security and trust, providing users and the market with a stronger foundation of reliability.

Gate.io Reserve Strength Continues to Rise, Surplus Reserves Keep Growing

The latest data reveals that Gate.io ’s total reserve fund reached a new all-time high of $10.328 billion in January 2025, ranking fourth globally with a total reserve ratio of 128.58%, marking a 4.67% increase from the previous period and significantly surpassing the industry benchmark of 100%. In terms of major cryptocurrencies, BTC reserves stand at 20,412 BTC, with a reserve ratio of 123.06%. ETH reserves amount to 257,007 ETH, with a reserve ratio of 112.04%. USDT reserves total 910,783,326 USDT, with a reserve ratio of 118.60%, reflecting a 9.35% increase from the previous period.

Gate.io ’s reserves cover user assets across more than 200 cryptocurrencies, offering enhanced security through substantial surplus reserves. Currently, Gate.io’s surplus reserves amount to $2.296 billion, with a surplus reserve ratio of 28.58%—a $450 million increase from December 2024, representing an impressive 24.38% growth.

Technology-Driven Transparency, Setting Industry Standards

In the digital asset industry, technological innovation remains a key driver of trust and transparency. Gate.io continues to enhance the application of zero-knowledge proof (zk-SNARK) technology in its reserve fund audits, offering users a higher level of transparency and privacy protection. Through this technology, Gate.io can prove the sufficiency of its asset reserves without disclosing any transaction details, further strengthening user confidence in the platform.

Additionally, Gate.io integrates cold and hot wallet verification, user balance snapshots, and Merkle tree structures to establish a comprehensive and efficient user verification mechanism. Users can easily access detailed audit reports through the platform’s dedicated page and verify their personal reserve coverage in real time on Gate.io’s Proof of Reserves page.

From Security to Industry Standards, Strengthening User Trust

The rapid growth of the digital asset trading market has heightened the demand for platform security and transparency. Gate.io’s regular reserve fund disclosures not only reaffirm its commitment to user security but also actively promote industry transparency and regulatory compliance. The impressive results of this reserve report once again demonstrate that “transparency and security” are the fundamental pillars of long-term trust.

Furthermore, Gate.io’s reserve verification mechanism has been audited by the authoritative blockchain security firm Hacken, further solidifying user trust in the platform. By continuously advancing technological innovation and transparent operations, Gate.io is committed to providing users with a secure, reliable, and trustworthy trading environment.

Upholding an Innovative Business Philosophy, Driving Industry Growth

From being one of the first to commit to 100% reserves to fully implementing zero-knowledge proof technology, Gate.io continues to lead the industry by advancing both technology and security. With its self-developed high-performance trading system, institutional-grade multi-signature storage mechanism, and bug bounty program, Gate.io has built a comprehensive security framework for user assets.

Looking ahead, Gate.io will continue to leverage its strengths in transparency and technology, exploring new breakthroughs while working alongside global users to co-create a safer and more trustworthy digital asset trading ecosystem. Gate.io firmly believes that ongoing technological innovation and unwavering commitment to user trust will inject fresh momentum into the development of the digital asset industry.

