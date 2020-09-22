GBP/USD drops to two-month lows and rebounds, finds some support ahead 1.2700 mark

GBP/USD witnessed some heavy selling for the third consecutive session on Tuesday. Fears of renewed lockdown measures in the UK continued weighing on the sterling. BoE Governor Bailey’s comments did …
