GBP/USD is about to challenge the weekly high, may extend its rally beyond 1.3200. The broad dollar’s weakness pushed GBP/USD to 1.3148 a fresh weekly high, with the pound finding support also in the …
Latest posts by GBP Editor (see all)
- GBP/USD Forecast: More gains likely once beyond 1.3140 - November 7, 2020
- GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Taking profits in fear of Trump? Not so fast, many moving parts eyed - November 7, 2020
- GBP/USD stretches higher to test two-month highs at 1.3175 - November 6, 2020