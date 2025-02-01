The Fed held rates during its policy meeting. Trump renewed his threats to impose tariffs on Mexico and Canada. The BoE will likely cut interest rates next week. The GBP/USD weekly forecast shows a looming Bank of England rate cut that will likely push the pound lower. Ups and downs of GBP/USD The GBP/USD pair…

The post GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: BOE Rate Cut to Weigh on Pound appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story