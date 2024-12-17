Love Picker 24K Golden Rose 24K Gold Dipped Natural Rose 7″ – Midnight Blue Gift Box

One Dozen 24K Gold Dipped Roses Love Picker offers several options including One Dozen 24K Gold Dipped Roses

Austin, TX, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Love Picker, the innovative creator of hand-dipped gold flowers is slated to have its best holiday season this year and in the coming one ahead. Love Picker offers one-of-a-kind hand-dipped 24k gold and silver roses that last a lifetime. With the holiday season in full swing, they are proud to offer their keepsake products to replace traditional roses and bouquets.

At the heart of Love Picker is their attention to quality and uniqueness. All of their roses are organically grown and then hand-picked at their peak, when their blossoms are in full bloom. From there, they are hand-dipped in 24k gold or silver to preserve the beauty of the natural rose. Instead of giving the gift of traditional roses that wilt and are thrown away, gold roses live on as a symbol of love for eternity.

The quality of Love Picker roses and signature boxes far exceeds others in the industry. Each product is shipped directly from Love Picker in a discrete box that won’t give the surprise away. Whether you are looking for the perfect Christmas gift in time or planning ahead for Valentine’s Day, a forever rose is truly forever.

Love Picker offers a variety of different gold rose and silver rose designs with signature boxes that serve as keepsakes or vases themselves. The signature boxes can be engraved with their name as well as yours. You can also choose from their new Da Vinci boxes that open to reveal the treasure within. For times when one just isn’t enough, they also have a limited quality one dozen 24k gold-dipped rose bouquet that is truly something special.

Although men love flowers too, if you are looking for an alternative, choose the gold-dipped golf ball & tee gift for the golf lover on your list. It also comes with a certificate of authenticity and a genuine leather luxury display box. For the ultimate promise in the new year, pick up a copy of 237 Unique Date Ideas for Couples and promise to check each off the list in the upcoming year.

24k gold and silver-dipped roses are the gift that keeps giving all year round and for a lifetime. For those looking for something outside of the ordinary, each is a one-of-a-kind design that can be cherished forever. They also make an excellent environmentally-friendly treasure choice for a greener planet in 2025. For more information about how to order yours, visit their website today!

Attachments

CONTACT: Love Picker info@lovepicker.com