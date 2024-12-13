Peter Wennink to succeed Jean-Marc Huët as Chair of the Supervisory Board

Retirement of Supervisory Board member Maarten Das

Appointment of Supervisory Board member Alexander de Carvalho

Reappointment of Supervisory Board member Nitin Paranjpe

Amsterdam, 13 December 2024 – The Supervisory Board of Heineken N.V. (HEINEKEN) announces that Peter Wennink, the Vice-Chair of the Supervisory Board, will assume the role of Chair of the Supervisory Board as per the Annual General Meeting (AGM) in April 2025.

Mr. Wennink joined the Supervisory Board per the AGM in 2024 and is a valuable member of the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Selection and Appointment Committee. Mr. Wennink has extensive executive and non-executive leadership experience, including as CEO of ASML until 2024 and as member of the Supervisory Board of VDL Group and member of the Advisory Board of Samsung Device Solutions.

Jean-Marc Huët, the Chair of the Supervisory Board, will step down from the Supervisory Board at the AGM in 2025 after a successful tenure of 11 years. Mr. Huët started on the Supervisory Board in 2014 and held the role of Chair since 2019. With his dedicated and profound leadership, he has significantly contributed to the company’s success. Throughout his long tenure he has fostered a strong and collaborative relationship between the Supervisory and Executive Board. His unwavering support and forward-thinking leadership have been invaluable, steering the company through important transitions and paving the way for continued success.

Jean-Marc Huët commented: “It has been a great honour to serve as member and Chair of the Supervisory Board and I am grateful to my colleagues on the Supervisory Board and to the Executive Board for the profound and pleasant collaboration. I am proud of the company’s achievements over the past years and believe that we have the right leadership and strategy in place. I am confident that with Peter as the new Chair, the company will continue to thrive, building on our rich history while embracing what is needed to succeed in the future.”

Maarten Das will retire from the Supervisory Board when his current term ends at the AGM in 2025. Mr. Das was first appointed to the Supervisory Board as member (and delegated member) in 1994. With his broad legal and business experience, he has been a trusted voice on the Supervisory Board for more than three decades. He was a valuable member of various Committees of the Supervisory Board, and Chair of the Remuneration Committee from 2004 until 2024.

The Supervisory Board will nominate Alexander de Carvalho for appointment as member (and delegated member as stipulated in the company’s Articles of Association) of the Supervisory Board at its AGM in April 2025. With the proposed appointment of Mr. de Carvalho, the Heineken family continues the tradition of personal involvement by successive generations of the Heineken family in the company. Mr. de Carvalho has a background in finance, technology and digital transformation. He has been a non-executive member of the Board of Directors of Heineken Holding N.V. since 2013.

Furthermore, Nitin Paranjpe will be nominated for reappointment as member of the Supervisory Board at the AGM in April 2025 for a next four-year term. Mr. Paranjpe has extensive global business and leadership experience in various positions at Unilever and as Independent Director at Infosys. Mr. Paranjpe will become Vice-Chair of the Supervisory Board, succeeding Peter Wennink in this role, and will continue his role as Chair of the Sustainability and Responsibility Committee after his reappointment.

