Linda Jo Thornberg Named President of Higher Images

Pittsburgh, PA—Higher Images, a trusted leader in digital marketing, proudly announces a significant leadership transition as it celebrates more than 25 years of empowering small businesses in the Pittsburgh region and beyond. Founder and President Bryan Thornberg has named Linda Jo Thornberg the new President of Higher Images. Linda Jo brings over 30 years of marketing expertise to the role and has created impactful initiatives, including the Pittsburgh Business Show and the Women Who Embrace Life Conference.

Under Linda Jo’s leadership, Higher Images will continue delivering innovative, customer-centric digital marketing services that have become a cornerstone for small businesses. “I’m honored to build on Higher Images’ legacy of trust and support for small businesses,” Linda Jo stated. “In a rapidly evolving digital marketing industry, our focus remains steadfast: offering ethical, effective strategies that empower our clients to succeed.”

A Vision for the Future

As Bryan Thornberg approaches 40 years in marketing, his passion is shifting toward mentoring and consulting. He aims to assist CEOs and business owners in crafting effective exit strategies to ensure their businesses thrive post-retirement, with a special focus on family-owned enterprises. Bryan’s plans include writing a book to share his insights and expertise with business leaders.

“My goal is to help small business owners navigate the complexities of succession planning and sustainability,” Bryan shared. “These transitions can define a company’s legacy, and I’m excited to dedicate my next chapter to guiding others through this process.”

Strengthened Leadership Team Driving Continued Success

Higher Images owes much of its success to a strong, experienced leadership team that fosters growth and innovation. With 15 years of dedicated service, Vice President Dan Harmon has been a cornerstone of the organization. His expertise in digital marketing and strategic vision has driven countless successful initiatives, and he will continue to lead the sales teams, ensuring exceptional client service and results.

President Linda Jo Thornberg will oversee day-to-day operations and human resources and act as a liaison to key community organizations, including Chambers of Commerce and other public entities. Together, Dan and Linda Jo combine their strengths to ensure the organization’s continued legacy of supporting small businesses with integrity and expertise.

This commitment to excellence has not gone unnoticed. Higher Images has been recognized as one of the Best Places to Work more than 20 times, earning the top spot for the past two years. This prestigious recognition reflects the organization’s dedication to fostering a supportive and innovative workplace culture, directly translating into the exceptional service provided to its clients.

By harnessing their collective experience and passion, the leadership team at Higher Images is well-positioned to continue driving the company’s mission of empowering small businesses and achieving new milestones in the years to come.

Exciting Plans for 2025

In 2025, Higher Images will launch an educational series to equip businesses with the tools and knowledge needed to navigate the digital marketing landscape. This initiative, led by Linda Jo and Dan Harmon, aims to foster a “use local” mindset within the Pittsburgh business community while providing practical solutions to small businesses’ challenges.

Higher Images’ commitment to supporting its clients goes beyond marketing services. The company is a trusted partner, offering cutting-edge SEO, PPC advertising, web design, reputation management, and social media integration solutions. Visit www.higherimages.com to learn more.

Pioneering Technological Advances and Driving Innovation

As a visionary leader and technology innovator, Bryan will remain actively involved as CEO of Higher Images, focusing on advancing the organization’s technological capabilities. Bryan has consistently stayed ahead of industry trends, integrating cutting-edge solutions to benefit small businesses.

In 2005, Bryan spearheaded the development of the Web Marketing Console, a proprietary platform designed to streamline and enhance online marketing strategies. By 2009, he had developed and patented Search Magnet Local, a revolutionary product that transformed the way businesses achieve local search visibility. His forward-thinking approach to leveraging artificial intelligence began over 20 years ago, long before AI became a mainstream tool in digital marketing.

Today, Bryan remains passionate about leading the frontier of AI and exploring new technologies that empower businesses to thrive. His focus on innovation ensures that Higher Images continues to stay ahead of industry trends, providing clients with the most advanced tools and strategies available.

“Technology is constantly evolving, and I’m committed to ensuring Higher Images remains a leader in the digital marketing space,” Bryan said. “By embracing AI and other emerging technologies, we can help businesses achieve sustainable success and maintain our legacy of innovation.”

Through his ongoing efforts, Bryan will continue to advance the future of Higher Images, ensuring the organization’s ability to deliver exceptional value and cutting-edge solutions for years to come.

About Higher Images

Founded in 2000, Higher Images is a full-service digital marketing agency specializing in helping businesses grow through customized, results-driven strategies. With a commitment to innovation, ethics, and exceptional client service, Higher Images has earned its reputation as a reliable partner for businesses looking to expand their reach and impact. Over the years, Higher Images has worked with thousands of companies, building long-lasting relationships and delivering measurable success.

