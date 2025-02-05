VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Foresight Canada is proud to announce the formation of the Cleantech Adoption Platform Advisory Board, a key initiative aimed at accelerating the deployment of vetted sustainable technologies across Canadian municipalities and organizations. The advisory board will provide strategic guidance to Cleantech Adoption Platform , which is set to launch later this year, ensuring that Canadian innovators, and public and private sector leaders, can connect more effectively to drive measurable impact.

Joining the advisory board are exceptional individuals from across Canada, each bringing their unique expertise in CAP’s initial focus sectors: Built Environment, Energy Generation and Storage, Water Tech, Transportation, and Waste Management. These leaders understand the complexities of integrating cleantech solutions into industrial and municipal operations, and will play a critical role in identifying and overcoming adoption barriers. Their strategic guidance will be invaluable as the platform expands to include additional sectors and end-users.

The Cleantech Adoption Platform Advisory Board

Bridging the Gap Between Innovators and End-Users

Cleantech adoption faces two key challenges: innovators need buyers, and buyers need streamlined access to proven solutions. Foresight Canada recognizes the urgency of fostering these connections to ensure that high-impact cleantech innovations reach the market faster. The Cleantech Adoption Platform serves as a centralized hub designed to simplify and de-risk solution sourcing for industrial and municipal buyers.

Buyers will gain access to a curated selection of ready-to-deploy cleantech solutions, commercial products, and completed pilots (TRL 8+). The platform provides a structured, data-backed approach to accelerating procurement and adoption.

Key Features of the Cleantech Adoption Platform

The platform offers a holistic experience for both public and private sector buyers, providing invaluable tools and resources to facilitate adoption, including:

Comprehensive technology database of products and solutions with detailed specifications

of products and solutions with detailed specifications Case studies and success stories showcasing real-world impact

showcasing real-world impact Technology roadmaps and business cases to support procurement decisions

to support procurement decisions Self-guided learning modules and peer-to-peer engagement for decision-makers

for decision-makers Validated assessments , including LCAs, test results, and other evaluation tools

, including LCAs, test results, and other evaluation tools Matchmaking tools and support to streamline connections between buyers and innovators

A Secure, Buyer-Focused Platform

Listing a solution is entirely free for all cleantech ventures. The platform operates within a secure, gated environment, ensuring that solution details are visible only to serious buyers—helping innovators get their solutions into the hands of those ready to make a meaningful impact.

Scaling Canada’s Cleantech Leadership

By bringing together a network of expert advisors and launching a dedicated platform, Foresight Canada is creating a more efficient, transparent, and scalable pathway for cleantech adoption. This initiative will help public and private sectors identify and integrate high-impact sustainable solutions, while providing innovators with a direct route to commercialization.

With industry-driven insights and a data-backed approach, the Cleantech Adoption Platform is positioned to:

Strengthen Canada’s economic resilience

Accelerate emissions reductions

Solidify Canada’s leadership in global cleantech deployment.

Market-Ready Solutions

Multiple top cleantech solutions have joined the Cleantech Adoption Platform, including:

Quotes

“I’m thrilled to see the Cleantech Adoption Platform starting to gain some momentum. Speaking as the CEO and founder of an innovative cleantech company, one of the greatest hurdles to creating adoption is education of the end user that more environmentally friendly, cost-effective solutions do in fact exist, and to get these new technologies specified in procurement contracts. The Cleantech Adoption Platform will address both of these challenges, to not only support the growth of the Canadian economy through a growing cleantech sector, but also allow communities all across Canada to meet their carbon reduction and net zero goals at a much faster pace.” — Todd Burns, CEO, Cypher Environmental

“The Cleantech Adoption Platform is a game-changer in bridging the gap between innovative climate solutions and real-world implementation. I’m excited to support this initiative in accelerating the adoption of vetted technologies that will help us hasten our journey towards net zero.” — Bofa Udisi, Project Manager, City of Toronto; Founder, AlphaCor Sustainability Solutions

“The Cleantech Adoption Platform, guided by its Advisory Board, represents a major set of tools and resources with the potential to reshape Canada’s economic landscape. By streamlining access to vetted technologies, we’re helping industries and municipalities reduce costs, improve efficiency, and stay competitive in a low-carbon world. Connecting innovators with serious buyers will drive investment, accelerate commercialization, and strengthen Canada’s overall domestic market.” — Jeanette Jackson, CEO, Foresight Canada

“We are grateful to the exceptional leaders joining the Cleantech Adoption Platform Advisory Board, whose expertise and insights will be instrumental in breaking down barriers to cleantech adoption. By bringing together industry and municipal experts with deep sector knowledge and real-world implementation experience, this board will help accelerate the deployment of Canada’s top climate solutions, driving meaningful impact where it matters most.” — Joseph Mosca, Senior Program Manager, Cleantech Adoption Platform

About Foresight Canada

​​Foresight Canada helps the world do more with less, sustainably. As Canada’s largest cleantech innovation and adoption accelerator, they connect public and private sectors to the world’s best clean technologies, de-risking and simplifying the adoption of innovative solutions that improve productivity, profitability, and economic competitiveness, all while addressing today’s most urgent climate challenges.