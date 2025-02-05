AI-powered legal assistant cuts contract review time by 75%, as demand surges for intelligent automation in corporate legal departments.

San Francisco , Feb. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Contract negotiation remains the most challenging bottleneck in the contract lifecycle, with legal teams spending hours on manual redlining and revisions while ensuring perfect accuracy. As contract volumes surge, in-house lawyers face mounting pressure to review more agreements than ever before – yet traditional automation tools prioritize speed over accuracy, forcing legal teams to choose between efficiency and reliability. Today, Ivo announces a $16 million Series A funding round to scale its AI-powered contract review solution that has already helped over 150 corporate legal teams negotiate their agreements. Ivo’s customers include companies like Canva, Fonterra, Pipedrive, Weightwatchers, Eventbrite, Blue Cross Blue Shield Kansas City, and several Fortune 500’s.

The Series A funding round is led by Costanoa Ventures, with participation from Fika Ventures, Uncork Capital, NFDG, Blackbird VC, GD1, and Phase One Ventures. It brings Ivo’s total funding to $22.2 million, following early backing from Daniel Gross and a $4.8 million seed round led by Fika Ventures and Uncork Capital.

Ivo founders: Jacob Duligall and Min-Kyu Jung.

Ivo has developed a breakthrough approach to contract review that sets new standards for accuracy. The platform automatically checks agreements against company requirements, generates specific suggestions for resolving discrepancies, and creates compromise language between conflicting clauses. Unlike competitors that treat legal review as a simple automation problem, Ivo’s sophisticated AI produces naturalistic redlines that mirror the work of experienced attorneys, maintaining consistent terminology and making minimal necessary changes.

“When I was a corporate lawyer, contract review was amongst the most manual and time-consuming tasks,” says Min-Kyu Jung, CEO and Co-founder of Ivo. Determined to solve this problem himself, Jung left his legal career, taught himself to code, and began building what would become Ivo. After speaking with hundreds of legal professionals and iterating through multiple versions of the product, his team developed a solution that lawyers could use in confidence.

The impact on legal teams has been immediate and significant. “Ivo reduced our average time to approve counterparty NDAs for signatures from four days to two, while first pass turn improved from an average of 11 hours to 5 minutes,” says Adrie Christiansen, Legal Operations Lead at Quora. Similarly, Geotab’s legal team reports an average savings of 45 minutes per contract review – a 75% efficiency gain that allows their lawyers to focus on strategic work. This improvement comes without sacrificing accuracy, as Ivo’s transparency allows lawyers to understand and validate every suggestion. The platform has proven particularly valuable for high-volume contract review, where maintaining consistency across thousands of agreements is critical. Through extensive customization options and playbook features, legal teams can establish clear guardrails that enable business users to handle initial contract reviews while ensuring proper escalation protocols.

The timing of Ivo’s expansion is critical. As artificial intelligence emerges as potentially the most transformative technology since the internet, legal teams face mounting pressure to adopt solutions that can scale their capabilities. Yet most AI tools lack the sophistication to handle complex legal analysis, creating more work for lawyers who must double-check every output. With its team of in-house lawyers continually refining and enhancing the platform, Ivo has developed an approach that augments rather than replaces legal judgment – acting as a “powerful force multiplier” for teams handling increasingly large volumes of contracts.

The Ivo Search Agent: running a query.

Today’s launch of Ivo Search Agent marks another milestone in the company’s mission to transform how legal teams work. This new capability revolutionizes contract search and analysis by eliminating the need for manual metadata tagging — a significant pain point in traditional contract lifecycle management systems. Legal teams can now search and generate reports across their entire contract portfolio regardless of where documents are stored, whether in cloud storage solutions like Box and SharePoint or local computers. The system works seamlessly across various data sources, including CLM integrations, requiring minimal implementation while delivering comprehensive insights.

“Ivo is fundamentally transforming contract review for lawyers and legal teams,” said Amy Cheetham, Partner at Costanoa Ventures. “By leveraging AI to manage the meticulous, painstaking work of contract review, Ivo gives legal teams tools designed by lawyers to work faster with greater accuracy. In a world where legal organizations are constantly under pressure to meet business demands and improve efficiency, the launch of Ivo’s new search tool will allow legal teams to search and generate reports across their entire contract portfolio, significantly reducing their workload and increasing efficiency.”

“The legal profession is in the early stages of an AI-driven transformation,” adds Min-Kyu Jung. “We’re building Ivo to ensure this change enhances rather than diminishes the crucial role of legal judgment. Our vision is to give every legal team the power to handle enterprise-scale contract volumes while maintaining the highest standards of accuracy and control.”

Ends

Media images can be found here.

About Ivo

Ivo is on a mission to reduce the time, effort and cost spent on contracts. Ivo was founded out of a belief that contracts are foundational to commerce. The founders saw first-hand how contract review was slowing down mission-critical projects, and decided to do something about it.

Founded in New Zealand and now headquartered in San Francisco, Ivo powers the world’s most comprehensive and accurate AI Contract Review platform, designed to help legal and business teams accelerate time-to-close and unblock contracts from key business processes.

By using AI to reduce the time, effort, and cost of negotiating contracts, Ivo makes it easier for businesses to work together. For more information please visit https://www.ivo.ai/ or follow via LinkedIn

About Costanoa Ventures

Founded in 2012, Costanoa Ventures partners with technical and product founders as early as company formation, with a focus on apps and infrastructure in data, dev and fintech. Costanoa is a long-term partner to entrepreneurs who want hands-on help in their earliest company stages on all things go-to-market and talent. For more information, please visit https://costanoa.vc/

CONTACT: For further information please contact the Ivo press office: Bilal Mahmood on b.mahmood@stockwoodstrategy.com and +44 (0) 771 400 7257