There are some factors that could see a correction that began in big tech extend to the broader market, providing reason for further USD gains and with it JPY too, per MUFG Bank. There is increasing …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- Scope for USD rally extension in the short-term – MUFG - September 9, 2020
- USD/JPY price trades sideways as PM candidate Suga prefers to keep ultra-loose monetary policy - September 9, 2020
- USD/JPY: Negative sentiment across major markets drives a safe haven bias [Video] - September 9, 2020