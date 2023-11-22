The US dollar has experienced a notable decline, bringing it in proximity to the critical ¥147.80 level, a zone that has held significance on multiple occasions in the recent past. We’ve witnessed a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Analysis - November 21, 2023
- USD/JPY Forecast: Loosk For Buyers Against Yen - November 21, 2023
- USD/JPY remains on the defensive below mid-148.00s amid subdued USD price action - November 21, 2023