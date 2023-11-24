However, fresh signals require confirmation on penetration into daily cloud (cloud top lays at 148.90) and violation of Fibo support at 148.44 (23.6% retracement of 137.23/151.90 rally), to open way …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY outlook: Recovery turns sideways between daily cloud top and psychological 150 barrier - November 24, 2023
- USD/JPY likely to remain almost entirely dependent on the Dollar in the coming weeks – Commerzbank - November 24, 2023
- USD/CHF consolidates ahead of US PMI data, remains below 0.8850 - November 24, 2023