USD/JPY has now been trading above the 150 psychological level for several hours. Economists at Commerzbank analyze the pair’s outlook. Given the fundamental reasons for a higher USD/JPY, such as the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY: The market is likely to be aiming for much higher levels – Commerzbank - October 26, 2023
- Breaking: USD/JPY falls sharply to 149.90 on signs of possible intervention - October 26, 2023
- NOK to struggle in an environment of weakening growth, tight monetary conditions and strong USD – Danske Bank - October 26, 2023