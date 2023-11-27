Claim your free Q4 trading guide now! The Israel-Hamas war needs to be closely monitored as the JPY could find additional support should the situation escalate – safe haven demand. The week ahead (see …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by JPY Editor (see all)
- USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: BoJ Policy Change Reinforced by Japanese CPI - November 27, 2023
- Pairs in Focus This Week – AUD/USD, USD/JPY, CAD/CHF, USD/CAD, USD/INR, USD/MXN, Oil, BTC/USD - November 26, 2023
- Pairs In Focus This Week AUD/USD, USD/JPY, CAD/CHF - November 26, 2023