TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Juno Corp. (“Juno” or the “Company”), a private Ontario-based exploration company and the largest mineral landholder in the critical and precious mineral-rich Ring of Fire, is pleased to announce milestones from its highly successful exploration program in 2024. The Company has discovered multiple zones of gold mineralization within the North Arm area of the Ring of Fire and has expanded its land position by 800 km2 to enclose an extensive and highly prospective greenstone belt (Figure 1).

Discovery Highlights – Grade, Scale, Growth, Golden Opportunity

Pluto Discovery drilling highlights: Hole PLU-24-001 intersected 3.85m grading 78.9 g/t gold starting at 104m depth Hole PLU-24-007 intersected 16.0m grading 4.0 g/t gold starting at 297m depth

North Edge Discovery drilling highlights: Hole NDG-24-002 intersected 2.26m grading 25.9 g/t gold starting at 19.5m depth

Visible gold observed at both Pluto and North Edge.

All 26 of the 26 holes drilled intersected gold, ranging from multiple ounces to anomalous levels.

Staked 800km 2 to grow the favorable potential gold trends to150km in length.

to grow the favorable potential gold trends to150km in length. Five gold bearing structures confirmed, with many more remaining untested.

Confirmed 19 kilometers of gold bearing greenstones hosted in multiple structures.

Early-stage exploration indicates the potential new gold district.

“We are thrilled to have discovered both high-grade visible gold and an extensive gold system in the Ring of Fire,” said Robert Cudney, Juno’s founder and Chief Executive Officer. “This emerging gold system spans 19 kilometers and has significant growth potential. The gold is hosted in greenstones with quartz veins and associated sulphide mineralization – features typical of Ontario’s established gold districts. These discoveries mark an exciting chapter for the Ring of Fire and Juno.”

North Arm Gold Discoveries – A New Gold District

In 2024, Juno commenced exploration work with its proprietary Juno Scout Rig, drilling the first holes in the previously unexplored North Arm greenstone belt along the northern margin of the Ring of Fire. The first hole at Pluto intersected extensive visible gold at a depth of 106m, with subsequent drilling revealing a large-scale gold-bearing system. A total of four holes were drilled at Pluto, each to a depth of 250m covering over 300m of strike along a structural corridor hosted in mafic volcanics typical of greenstone belts in Ontario and Canada. Holes PLU-24-001 and PLU-24-004 intersected the highest grades at Pluto to date. (see Figure 2).

While awaiting assays results from Pluto, the Juno Scout Rig was relocated 12km to the east to the North Edge target along the same greenstone belt. Two holes were drilled at North Edge, with both intersecting gold mineralization. Hole NDG-24-002 identified visible gold at a depth of 19.5m.

Drilling was paused to complete detailed drone magnetic (“mag’) surveys at Pluto, North Edge and another priority target in the North Arm. The high-resolution surveys allowed Juno’s exploration team to refine structural interpretations and guide a second phase drilling in November-December 2024.

Follow-up drilling tested four additional structures, all of which are now confirmed to host gold mineralization. This expanded the strike length of the system from 12km to 19km and intersected ultramafic rocks, a favorable host for copper-nickel-platinum group metal (PGM) magmatic sulphide deposits, similar to host at Eagle’s Nest in the southern Ring of Fire.

North Arm Next Steps

In the coming weeks, Juno will commence its 2025 exploration campaign, starting with a detailed 3D IP (induced polarization) survey at Pluto and along confirmed gold trends and structures. Gold mineralization encountered to date is associated with sulphide mineralization (pyrite and arsenopyrite), which respond well to IP surveys. The survey aims to identify potential sulphide accumulations and gold mineralization.

Juno will also conduct an 11,000-line kilometer airborne survey over the North Arm and newly staked 800 km2 area. The survey will collect high-resolution magnetic, electromagnetics and magnetotelluric data. These data will enhance structural and geological interpretations, identify new conductors with the potential of critical and precious metal deposits, and map deep-rooted structures.

Drilling is anticipated to resume following the completion of the IP survey, with the Juno Scout Rig potentially deployed earlier to other high-priority targets such as Vespa and Vulcan.

This release demonstrates Juno’s commitment to unlocking the gold potential of the Ring of Fire and establishing a new gold district in Ontario.

Figure 1: Juno claim holdings and gold discovery locations in the Ring of Fire

Figure 2. Hole locations at Pluto and North Edge over geology

Table 1: Hole location and orientations for Pluto (PLU) and North Edge (NDG) drilling

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Length NDG-24-001 538351 5904725 155 180 -65 248 NDG-24-002 538420 5904667 155 0 -70 251 NDG-24-003 538400 5904640 155 45 -65 252 NDG-24-004 538332 5904627 155 45 -55 252 NDG-24-005 538332 5904627 155 315 -55 252 NDG-24-006 538440 5904895 155 359.77 -55 255 NDG-24-007 539015 5904590 155 334.94 -55 252 NDG-24-008 543880 5903710 155 334.77 -55 252 NDG-24-009 543550 5904020 155 45 -55 252 NDG-24-010 543455 5903995 155 325 -55 252 PLU-24-001 526659 5906774 155 250 -80 225 PLU-24-002 526659 5906774 155 250 -70 249.39 PLU-24-003 526620 5906695 155 15 -55 249 PLU-24-004 526505 5906990 155 285 -55 251 PLU-24-005 526470 5906630 155 49.9 -50 413 PLU-24-006 526470 5906630 155 50.1 -70 473 PLU-24-007 525950 5907265 155 39.56 -45 500 PLU-24-008 526795 5906381 155 40.3 -50 461 PLU-24-009 525390 5906580 155 350 -60 491 PLU-24-010 525980 5906680 155 10 -55 252 PLU-24-011 525390 5906580 155 350 -45 476 PLU-24-012 526740 5906486 155 50 -55 252 PLU-24-013 525390 5906580 155 350 -75 416 PLU-24-013a*1 525390 5906580 155 350 -75 20 PLU-24-014 526981 5906242 150 30 -55 252 PLU-24-014a*1 526981 5906242 150 30 -55 54 PLU-24-015 529165 5905805 155 20 -45 347 PLU-24-016 526181 5907288 155 55 -60 150

*1 – Hole restarted due to excessive deviation from plan.

Table 2: Gold intervals from Puto and North Edge drilling

Hole From To Length Au g/t NDG-24-001 113.00 116.00 3.00 0.17 NDG-24-002 14.25 16.75 2.50 0.13 NDG-24-002 19.47 21.74 2.27 25.9 including 19.47 20.27 0.80 72.9 NDG-24-002 132.00 132.87 0.87 0.76 NDG-24-003 93.20 95.25 2.05 1.71 NDG-24-004 183.00 187.19 4.19 0.25 NDG-24-005 72.50 74.00 1.50 1.07 NDG-24-005 125.20 126.15 0.95 0.18 NDG-24-006 anomalous gold results NDG-24-007 70.35 71.30 0.95 0.66 NDG-24-007 144.00 145.50 1.50 0.50 NDG-24-008 215.30 226.00 10.70 0.32 including 222.00 223.00 1.00 1.93 NDG-24-009 anomalous gold results NDG-24-010 100.00 101.50 1.50 0.34 NDG-24-010 119.50 121.00 1.50 0.31 PLU-24-001 104.00 107.75 3.75 78.9 *1 including 104.90 105.50 0.60 370 *1 including 106.90 107.75 0.85 3.15 *1 PLU-24-002 88.50 90.00 1.50 0.72 PLU-24-002 218.50 221.00 2.50 1.16*1 including 218.50 219.00 0.50 5.02*1 PLU-24-003 127.70 128.00 0.30 0.50 PLU-24-003 161.00 162.60 1.60 6.19 PLU-24-003 172.52 173.25 0.73 0.68 PLU-24-003 238.00 239.00 1.00 0.38 PLU-24-004 139.12 141.00 1.88 5.23*1 including 139.12 140.00 0.88 11.1*1 PLU-24-004 152.00 154.00 2.00 0.64*1 including 152.00 153.17 1.17 0.96*1 PLU-24-005 79.00 90.00 11.00 0.71 PLU-24-005 260.00 261.00 1.00 0.39 PLU-24-005 325.53 326.00 0.47 0.71 PLU-24-005 380.50 382.00 1.50 0.27 PLU-24-006 98.00 104.00 6.00 0.29 PLU-24-006 110.00 113.00 3.00 0.21 PLU-24-006 317.00 330.50 13.50 0.37 including 317.00 321.00 4.00 0.96 PLU-24-006 344.00 345.00 1.00 0.56 PLU-24-006 383.00 384.00 1.00 0.40 PLU-24-006 388.22 389.23 1.01 0.73 PLU-24-006 396.50 398.00 1.50 0.37 PLU-24-007 201.50 212.00 10.50 0.23 including 210.50 212.00 1.50 0.97 PLU-24-007 297.00 313.00 16.00 3.97 including 297.00 301.00 4.00 15.8 including 297.00 298.00 1.00 61.2 PLU-24-007 327.50 329.00 1.50 0.71 PLU-24-007 336.50 338.00 1.50 0.25 PLU-24-008 73.50 75.00 1.50 1.40 PLU-24-008 95.50 97.00 1.50 0.45 PLU-24-008 235.50 237.00 1.50 0.23 PLU-24-008 244.50 249.00 4.50 0.25 PLU-24-008 402.50 404.00 1.50 0.21 PLU-24-009 248.00 251.88 3.88 0.33 including 249.00 249.70 0.70 0.86 PLU-24-010 124.00 125.50 1.50 0.39 PLU-24-010 196.50 199.50 3.00 0.43 PLU-24-011 179.00 180.50 1.50 0.23 PLU-24-011 228.55 237.50 8.95 0.43 including 231.50 236.00 4.50 0.74 PLU-24-012 18.33 19.50 1.17 0.18 PLU-24-012 31.50 32.50 1.00 0.28 PLU-24-012 189.00 192.00 3.00 0.33 PLU-24-012 220.00 223.50 3.50 0.19 PLU-24-013 297.00 303.50 6.50 1.87 including 297.00 299.00 2.00 5.14 PLU-24-014 78.00 82.50 4.50 0.18 PLU-24-015 anomalous gold results PLU-24-016 116.00 117.50 1.50 0.89

Intervals may not represent true width. Gold grades are not capped, insufficient data available to determine appropriate capping level.

*1 – Metallic screen results for gold

QA/QC

Drill core was logged and sampled at Juno’s Oval Lake Camp in the Ring of Fire. Blanks and Certified Reference Materials were inserted into the sample stream at appropriate intervals according to CIM Best Practices. Sampled core was split and sent to one of three ALS Canada Ltd. Preparatory Labs: ALS Sudbury, ALS Timmins, and ALS Thunder Bay. Core samples were crushed, pulverized, and split before being sent for assay determination. Samples were sent to ALS Vancouver for Au grade determination via (Code PGM-ICP23) fire assay (30g sample analyzed by ICP-AES). Samples above 10 g/t Au were further analyzed via (Code Au-GRA21) a gravity finish at ALS Vancouver. Select samples were sent to ALS Thunder Bay for analysis via (Code Au-PA01) Photon Assay on 500g samples as check assays. Select samples in intervals with noted Visible Gold were sent for Metallic Screens (Code Au-SCR21) consisting of a 100 micron screen on 1kg pulp with AAS finish, completed at ALS Vancouver.

Qualified Person

Scott Zelligan, P.Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained herein. Mr. Zelligan has verified the data disclosed in this document with original assay certificates and no limitations were imposed on his verification process.

About Juno Corp.

Juno Corp. is a private Ontario-based exploration company and the largest mineral claim holder in the Ring of Fire. With 4,600 km² of claims, Juno is at the forefront of unlocking the region’s critical mineral and gold potential through innovation, collaboration, and responsible exploration.

For more information please contact:

Jeremy Niemi

Chief Strategy Officer

info@junocorp.com

416-628-5902

www.junocorp.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable United States securities legislation, together, “forward-looking statements.” Such forward-looking statements contain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements, or developments within the mining industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects”, “aims”, “plans”, “anticipates”, believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential”, and similar expressions, or that conditions “will”, “would”, “may”, “could”, or “should” occur. Forward-looking statements included in this news release include, but are not limited to: (i) the expected development of the Company’s projects, including expectations regarding drilling and exploration activities; (ii) execution of the Company’s vision and growth strategy, including with respect to any future activity; (iii) sources and availability of third party financing for the Company’s projects; (iv) completion of work currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; and (v) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Information inferred from the interpretation of exploration results and information concerning potential mineralization may also be deemed to be forward-looking statements, as such information constitutes a prediction of what might be found to be present if a project is actually developed. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of their respective dates. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations could include among others: risks related to fluctuations in mineral prices; uncertainties related to raising sufficient financing to fund planned work in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; changes in planned work resulting from weather, logistical, technical, or other factors; the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of the properties in question; political uncertainty; the Company’s inability to obtain property rights and interests as currently proposed or at all; uncertainties in the estimation of any potential future mineral resources or reserves; the possibility that required permits may not be obtained in a timely manner or at all; the possibility that capital and exploration costs may be higher than estimated and may preclude or render future exploration and development uneconomic; risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions; the possibility of cost overruns or other unanticipated expenses in work programs; the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the Company’s operations; risks associated with title to mineral properties; risk associated with the COVID-19 pandemic; and other risks and uncertainties discussed elsewhere in the Company’s documents made publicly available from time to time. These statements are based on a number of assumptions, including assumptions regarding general market conditions, the availability of financing for proposed transactions and programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of outside service providers to deliver services in a satisfactory and timely manner. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. Except as expressly required by applicable securities laws the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates, opinions, or other factors, should change.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3bfb906c-be33-4033-919e-2a9a6021bac9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1cd5f3c2-c4c7-4682-9500-932fd096ff0a