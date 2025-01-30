The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s cloud computing market is expected for significant growth, driven by digital transformation initiatives, growing demand for scalable solutions, and rising adoption across both large enterprises and SMEs. With ongoing investments in local data centers, better cloud security, and AI capabilities, the market will continue evolving, supporting the nation’s Vision 2030 goals and fostering innovation.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Cloud Computing Market size is expected to reach USD 10.5 billion by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 124.8 billion by 2033 according to Dimension Market Research. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 31.7% from 2024 to 2033.

Cloud computing in Saudi Arabia is the delivery of computing services like servers, storage, databases, networking, software, and analytics over the internet. It provides scalability, flexibility, and cost efficiency, making it attractive for businesses across numerous sectors.

The Kingdom has experienced significant growth in cloud adoption, driven by digital transformation initiatives and the Vision 2030 plan.

Important Insights

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Cloud Computing Market is expected to grow by USD 111.3 billion by 2033 from 2025 with a CAGR of 31.7%.

The underground SaaS segment is set to get the majority share of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Cloud Computing Market in 2024.

The Large enterprises in terms of organization size as a segment is expected to be leading the market in 2024.

The government & public sector segment is expected to get the largest revenue share in 2024 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Cloud Computing Market.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Cloud Computing Market: Trends

Shift to Multi-Cloud and Hybrid Cloud Solutions : Companies are highly adopting multi-cloud and hybrid cloud models to improve flexibility, reduce vendor lock-in, and optimize performance across various cloud platforms.

: Companies are highly adopting multi-cloud and hybrid cloud models to improve flexibility, reduce vendor lock-in, and optimize performance across various cloud platforms. Focus on Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics : Cloud computing is being used for advanced AI and data analytics capabilities, allowing businesses to gain insights, automate processes, and enhance decision-making.

: Cloud computing is being used for advanced AI and data analytics capabilities, allowing businesses to gain insights, automate processes, and enhance decision-making. Increased Investment in Cloud Security : With growth in concerns over cybersecurity, there is a major trend of investing in robust cloud security measures, like encryption, identity management, and threat detection.

: With growth in concerns over cybersecurity, there is a major trend of investing in robust cloud security measures, like encryption, identity management, and threat detection. Growth of Edge Computing: The rise of IoT and the need for real-time data processing is driving the adoption of edge computing in conjunction with cloud services, enhancing data speed and reducing latency in various sectors.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Cloud Computing Market: Competitive Landscape

Saudi Arabia’s cloud computing market is transforming quickly, with both global and local providers expanding services. These providers offer infrastructure, software, and platform solutions, establishing local data centers to meet regulations and improve performance. The rise of hybrid and multi-cloud adoption is driving businesses toward more flexible, secure, and cost-effective solutions.

Some of the major players in the market include IBM, AWS, SAP, Oracle, Adobe, and more.

Some of the prominent market players:

IBM

AWS

SAP

Oracle

Adobe

STC Cloud (Saudi Telecom Company)

Cloud4C

Microsoft

Zain Saudi Arabia Cloud

Google

Other Key Players

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Cloud Computing Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2024) USD 10.5 Bn Forecast Value (2033) USD 124.8 Bn CAGR (2024-2033) 31.7% Historical Data 2018 – 2023 Forecast Data 2023 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Service Model, By Deployment, By Organization Size, By Vertical

Segment Analysis:

Large enterprises, including banks, telecoms, and multinationals, are set to lead Saudi Arabia’s cloud computing market in 2024, driving the need for scalable and secure cloud solutions to support complex operations. Their adoption sets trends for smaller businesses, accelerating cloud adoption across industries.

Meanwhile, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are also using cloud services to stay competitive, benefiting from easy access to advanced technologies like storage and analytics, enhancing efficiency, and supporting Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation goals.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Cloud Computing Market Segmentation

By Service Model

Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Platform as a Service (Paas)

Software as a Service (SaaS)

By Deployment Model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Vertical

BFSI

Energy & Utilities

Government & Public Sector

Telecommunications

Retail & Consumer Goods

Media & Entertainment

IT & ITeS

Healthcare & Life Science

Others

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Cloud Computing Market: Driver

Digital Transformation Initiatives : The Saudi government’s push for Vision 2030 and the National Digital Transformation Program promoting businesses across sectors to adopt cloud technologies to drive innovation and efficiency.

: The Saudi government’s push for Vision 2030 and the National Digital Transformation Program promoting businesses across sectors to adopt cloud technologies to drive innovation and efficiency. Increased Demand for Scalability and Flexibility : Enterprises look for cloud solutions to scale operations quickly and efficiently, meeting the growing demand for flexible, cost-effective infrastructure.

: Enterprises look for cloud solutions to scale operations quickly and efficiently, meeting the growing demand for flexible, cost-effective infrastructure. Cost-Effective Solutions for SMEs : Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are highly adopting cloud computing to access advanced technologies without heavy upfront investment, boosting innovation and competitiveness.

: Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are highly adopting cloud computing to access advanced technologies without heavy upfront investment, boosting innovation and competitiveness. Rising Cybersecurity Concerns: The major focus on data security and privacy drives the demand for secure cloud solutions as organizations look to protect sensitive data from cyber threats.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Cloud Computing Market: Restraints

Data Sovereignty and Regulatory Challenges : Strict localization laws and regulations around data storage and processing can impact cloud adoption, mainly for international cloud providers.

: Strict localization laws and regulations around data storage and processing can impact cloud adoption, mainly for international cloud providers. Security and Privacy Concerns : Despite the increase in demand for cloud solutions, concerns about data breaches, cybersecurity risks, and privacy issues may prevent organizations from completely embracing cloud services.

: Despite the increase in demand for cloud solutions, concerns about data breaches, cybersecurity risks, and privacy issues may prevent organizations from completely embracing cloud services. Lack of Skilled Workforce : The shortage of skilled professionals in cloud computing and IT infrastructure management can slow down the effective implementation and adoption of cloud technologies.

: The shortage of skilled professionals in cloud computing and IT infrastructure management can slow down the effective implementation and adoption of cloud technologies. High Initial Setup Costs: While cloud services provide long-term cost benefits, the initial setup and migration costs may be a barrier for some organizations, especially SMEs with limited budgets.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Cloud Computing Market: Opportunities

Government Support and Vision 2030 : The Saudi government’s commitment to Vision 2030, like digital transformation initiatives, provides various opportunities for cloud service providers to help modernization efforts across industries.

: The Saudi government’s commitment to Vision 2030, like digital transformation initiatives, provides various opportunities for cloud service providers to help modernization efforts across industries. Growth of Data Centers : Expanding local data centers and cloud infrastructure within Saudi Arabia opens opportunities for both global and regional cloud providers to provide scalable and secure solutions.

: Expanding local data centers and cloud infrastructure within Saudi Arabia opens opportunities for both global and regional cloud providers to provide scalable and secure solutions. Adoption by SMEs : With growing adoption of cloud services by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), there is a major market for affordable, scalable cloud solutions that enable business growth and innovation.

: With growing adoption of cloud services by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), there is a major market for affordable, scalable cloud solutions that enable business growth and innovation. Industry-Specific Cloud Solutions: The need for industry-specific cloud solutions, mainly in sectors like finance, healthcare, and telecom, presents opportunities for specialized cloud providers to offer tailored services that meet unique regulatory and operational needs..

Recent Developments in the The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Cloud Computing Market

August 2024: Google launched new data sovereignty, security, and AI capabilities for the Dammam region. These new offerings can help in supporting the digital transformation journeys of organizations operating in Saudi Arabia that need to meet certain regulatory requirements, including multinational enterprises operating in the Kingdom.

Google launched new data sovereignty, security, and AI capabilities for the Dammam region. These new offerings can help in supporting the digital transformation journeys of organizations operating in Saudi Arabia that need to meet certain regulatory requirements, including multinational enterprises operating in the Kingdom. August 2024: , Oracle introduced its second public cloud region in Saudi Arabia, that would assist public and private sector organizations switch into all types of workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), giving them access to a variety of cloud services to modernize their applications and innovate with data, analytics, and AI. .

, Oracle introduced its second public cloud region in Saudi Arabia, that would assist public and private sector organizations switch into all types of workloads to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), giving them access to a variety of cloud services to modernize their applications and innovate with data, analytics, and AI. . July 2024: DEEM government cloud program of Saudi Arabia unveiled that it saved government entities over SAR 5 billion (USD 1.33 billion) up until 2023, according to new figures from the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) and the Expenditure and Project Efficiency Authority (EXPRO).

