VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Jan. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LOOT8, Inc. ( LOOT8™), a wholly owned subsidiary of Gold Rock Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GRHI) ($GRHI), announces the finalist of its inaugural Country Music Singer-Songwriter Contest .

After four (4) successful preliminary shows, LOOT8’s™ highly anticipated Country Music Singer-Songwriter Contest final will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at 7 PM CT/8 PM ET.

The competition has identified four exceptional talents who will compete in the finals: Drake Hyde , Faith Schueler, Bobby Scott, and Presley Tennant .

The contest winner will receive the prestigious opportunity to open for Rhett Akins, Tyler Hubbard, and Old Dominion in Nashville on February 20, 2025 , at Bob Kingsley’s Acoustic Alley during CRS (Country Radio Seminar) .

The contest, hosted on LOOT8’s™ innovative Web3 platform, has garnered significant attention from artists and audiences. With growing concerns about content monetization on traditional social media platforms and the uncertain future of TikTok , LOOT8 has emerged as a pioneer in empowering creators to take control of their content and its monetization.

“The success of this contest demonstrates the growing demand for creator-centric platforms,” said Anthony Denkinger, CEO of LOOT8™. “You don’t need 1 million followers to monetize and engage with your fan base. Our platform lets creators own their content and directly benefit from their creativity, but unlike TikTok, we collect no user data.”

The competition’s success has paved the way for future contests and opportunities on the LOOT8™ platform, reinforcing its position as a leading destination for content creators seeking exposure and sustainable monetization options.

About LOOT8, Inc. :

LOOT8, Inc. (LOOT8™), a wholly owned subsidiary of Gold Rock Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GRHI), is a Web3-based content platform that empowers creators to take control of their content and monetization strategies. LOOT8™ is an innovative enterprise-level content management platform, redefining digital collectibles and fan experiences in the Web3 era, integrating a suite of advanced tools; the platform offers unique benefits like product drops, venue interactions, and sustained fan engagement, a community of “SuperFans.” LOOT8’s™ platform seamlessly bridges Web2 and Web3, providing a secure SaaS-like transition into the future of digital content. With its ability to merge digital collectibles with real-world experiences, it’s adaptable across events like concerts, conferences, and sports. Through innovative technology and creator-first policies, LOOT8™ is reshaping the future of digital content creation and distribution. Available in the App Store , Google Play Store , and in the browser – https://loot8.io/ .

About Gold Rock Holdings, Inc . (OTC: GRHI) ($GRHI):

Gold Rock Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GRHI), with a strong focus on innovation and practical applications of AI, GRHI continues to develop cutting-edge solutions for businesses worldwide. The Company’s K-Project Division provides artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, specializing in advanced language processing and real-time translation technologies. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary LOOT8, Inc. (LOOT8) (loot8.io) focuses on innovation in the rapidly evolving world of AI, digital assets, and blockchain technology while redefining content management. The Company’s dedicated and experienced Management team seeks to find unique and cutting-edge technologies in the AI sector, Corporate YouTube Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eV1q6as88Fo&t=1s . Websites: Gold Rock Holdings, Inc. (OTC: GRHI) – https://www.goldrockholdings.com/ ; K-Project – https://kproject.ai/ & LOOT8, Inc. https://loot8.io/ .

