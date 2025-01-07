Lorain County Community College President Marcia J. Ballinger, Ph.D. Lorain County Community College President Marcia J. Ballinger, Ph.D., selected for the Natcast National Semiconductor Technology Center Workforce Advisory Board

Elyria, Ohio, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lorain County Community College President Marcia J. Ballinger, Ph.D., was named one of the 18 inaugural members of the Natcast National Semiconductor Technology Center (NSTC) Workforce Advisory Board (WFAB). This prestigious appointment recognizes Dr. Ballinger’s leadership in workforce development and LCCC’s pioneering efforts in preparing talent for the fast-growing semiconductor industry.

The NSTC, established by the CHIPS and Science Act and operated by Natcast, serves as a critical hub for advancing U.S. semiconductor technology and workforce readiness. The WFAB, which includes leaders from higher education, industry, workforce organizations, and government, will provide strategic guidance on workforce development initiatives to strengthen the U.S. semiconductor talent pipeline.

“I am proud to represent Lorain County Community College in our nation’s efforts to build a robust semiconductor workforce,” said Ballinger. “For more than a decade, LCCC has been developing and honing best practices in education, training, and earn-and-learn programs within this field. I’m honored to help scale and replicate these programs, so our nation remains competitive today and prepared for tomorrow’s innovation.”

Beginning in 2014, LCCC has been at the forefront of preparing the workforce for the emerging semiconductor and microelectronic manufacturing industries. Engaging with industry, College leadership anticipated how innovation and modern technology would evolve and significantly catalyze Ohio’s manufacturing industry. Since that time, LCCC has launched a suite of microelectronic manufacturing programs, from a short-term certificate to a Bachelor of Applied Science. Students enrolled in the hands-on, career-focused program gain experience in state-of-the-art laboratory facilities and complete required on-the-job training hours at local companies. Graduates are in high demand among regional employers and have full-time job offers upon completing the programs.

“Local employers in the semiconductor and microelectronic manufacturing industry are asking LCCC for more graduates,” Ballinger said. “Students who complete our programs are well-trained and ready to step into roles as technicians, engineers, and even supervisors, from day one. And if Ohio companies are looking for more of these graduates, so are companies across the U.S.”

According to Natcast, the WFAB is comprised of U.S. leaders focused on growing the semiconductor workforce from the private sector, higher education, workforce development organizations, the Department of Commerce, and other federal agencies. It will support the efforts of the recently established NSTC Workforce Center of Excellence (WCoE), offering critical input on national and regional workforce development strategies to ensure WCoE initiatives are employer-driven, worker-centered, and responsive to real-time industry challenges.

Ballinger is one of two community college leaders on the advisory board, bringing the importance of certificate and two-year degrees within the semiconductor industry to the forefront of the workforce ecosystem.

“Community colleges have and will continue to play a vital role in training the next generation of semiconductor talent,” Ballinger said. “From accessibility and affordability to close ties to industry and programs that embed on-the-job training, community colleges level the playing field and provide opportunities for people to break into the semiconductor industry who might not otherwise.”

For more information about LCCC’s microelectronic manufacturing programs, visit www.lorainccc.edu/mems.

CONTACT: Kim Carrasquillo Lorain County Community College kcarrasq@lorainccc.edu