TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lumine Group Inc. (“Lumine Group” or “the Company”) (TSXV: LMN), a global buy-and-hold forever acquirer of communications and media software businesses, announced today that, through one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, it has entered into an agreement to acquire assets related to the Vidispine brand and business (“Vidispine”) from Arvato Systems, a subsidiary of Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA.

Vidispine, a brand within Arvato Systems, helps companies streamline their sales and core operations by offering Broadcast management solutions for Media Asset Management. Vidispine focuses on innovation, enhancing workflow efficiency, and maximizing content potential.

Vidispine is based in Germany. Once the acquisition is completed, it will be Lumine Group’s 15th corporate carve-out transaction and first acquisition in the country.

“We are thrilled and looking forward to welcoming Vidispine, its customers, and employees to our growing Media Monetization portfolio,” said Tony Garcia, Group President and Interim CEO at Lumine Group. “Vidispine provides global private and public broadcasters with media sales, rights, scheduling and asset management solutions, which will complement our current broadcaster products and services.”

“After a competitive process, Lumine Group was selected as the best home to protect the Vidispine brand,” said Matthias Moeller, CEO at Arvato Systems Group. “Once the acquisition is complete, through its transition of Vidispine to Lumine Group, this carve-out will enable Arvato Systems to focus on core market solutions.” Nicolas Ley, Vice President Vidispine at Arvato Systems adds: “With Lumine Group’s growing media ecosystem and experienced leadership in the media software space, I believe Vidispine will be well positioned for success in this next chapter. I am very much looking forward to continuing to develop the Vidispine business under the new ownership in the coming years.”

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual events to be materially different from any future events expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan”, “intend”, “should”, “anticipate” and other similar terminology are intended to identify forward looking statements. Forward looking statements in this press release include Lumine Group’s intentions vis-a-vis its acquisition of the Broadcast management solutions and Media asset management from Arvato Systems. Such forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved, or when such results will be achieved. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that such statements will prove to be correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and are made as of the date hereof and Lumine Group assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

About Lumine Group

Lumine Group (TSXV: LMN) acquires, strengthens, and grows vertical market software businesses in the Communications and Media industry. Learn more at www.luminegroup.com.

About Vidispine

Vidispine is a brand of the Arvato Systems Group. The Vidispine portfolio business enables companies working with media to focus on their core business by providing easy access to technology that supports their business needs. Our platform enables customers to get the maximum value from their assets, rights, media inventory, and market.

About Arvato Systems

Arvato Systems is an international IT specialist that supports major companies in Digital Transformation. We stand for strong industry knowledge, in-depth technology expertise and a clear focus on customer requirements. Working as a team, we develop innovative IT solutions, transition our clients into the Cloud, integrate digital processes, and take on IT systems operation and support. As part of Bertelsmann, we are built on the solid foundations of a German global corporation. arvato-systems.com

