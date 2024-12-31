Ehave, Inc. Announces Return to Current SEC Filing Status and OTC Pink Market Trading

MIAMI, Dec. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ehave, Inc., (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company announced today that it has returned to current status on its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Existing shareholders of Ehave, Inc. will find their shares quoted on the OTC Pink Market without needing to take any further action. This milestone reflects the company’s commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance, as well as its dedication to protecting shareholder value.

Ben Kaplan, CEO of Ehave, Inc., commented on the achievement, emphasizing his dedication to the company’s stakeholders: “I could have walked away from Ehave, but I felt a deep responsibility to fulfill my obligation to our shareholders. This accomplishment marks a turning point for Ehave, and I am confident that we are now positioned to move the Company in a new direction in 2025. Happy New Year to all our loyal and dedicated shareholders and thank you for your patience and support.”

The company’s renewed compliance with SEC reporting requirements underscores its focus on regaining investor trust and creating long-term value for shareholders.

For updates and more information about Ehave, Inc., please visit www.ehave.com.

For Media and Investor Relations, please contact:

David L. Kugelman

(866) 692-6847 Toll Free – U.S. & Canada

(404) 281-8556 Mobile and WhatsApp

Email: Ir@Ehave.com

Skype: kugsusa