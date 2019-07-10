Asia Markets: Australia leads Asia stocks higher early Wednesday despite disappointing consumer confidence data

Stocks in Asia were mostly higher early Wednesday, with Australian equities leading the way despite data showing consumer confidence weakening on the continent. Japan’s Nikkei was a laggard in the region, dropping 0..1%.
