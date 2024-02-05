French stocks struggled for direction in early trade on Monday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reiterated the central bank’s stance to move carefully on rate cuts and a survey showed activity in France’s services sector contracted for the eighth straight month in January.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- European Shares Mixed In Lackluster Trade - February 5, 2024
- CAC 40 Struggles For Direction As Service Sector Contracts Again - February 5, 2024
- DAX Little Changed On Weak Trade Data - February 5, 2024