ClearMotion, which makes road sensing software to improve suspension in vehicles, said it had secured a production order from global electric vehicle company NIO.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- ClearMotion secures order from EV maker Nio for suspension technology - December 23, 2023
- Seven tech stocks that can broaden your exposure beyond the ‘Magnificent Seven’ in 2024 - December 23, 2023
- Here’s how the 2024 presidential candidates say they’ll tackle elevated home prices - December 23, 2023