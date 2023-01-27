A slowing U.S. economy weighed on overall sales for the French spirits group, though it reported a steep rise in shipments to China ahead of the Lunar New Year.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dow Jones Newswires: Superdry cuts profit guidance after swinging to first-half loss - January 27, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: Remy Cointreau total sales fall, weighed by weak cognac revenue in the U.S. - January 27, 2023
- Dow Jones Newswires: LVMH posts forecast-beating sales of $24.78 billion, sees further growth ahead - January 27, 2023